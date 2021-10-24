BlackRock Inc. Sells 64,120 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,120 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.97% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $33,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 776.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRC opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.84.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

