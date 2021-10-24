BlackRock Inc. Sells 54,390 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,067,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,390 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.36% of Team worth $33,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TISI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Team in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Team by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 28,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Team by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Team in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

TISI opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. On average, analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

