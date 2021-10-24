Deutsche Bank AG Has $655,000 Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Heritage Financial worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Heritage Financial by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 48.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 83,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

HFWA opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $913.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

