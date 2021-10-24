Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Buy

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.