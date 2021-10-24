Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 3,226 Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $47,132,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 47.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,423,000 after acquiring an additional 954,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 130,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 352,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 103.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after acquiring an additional 789,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 100.81 and a quick ratio of 100.81.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

