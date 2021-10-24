AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Stephens

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

NYSE AN opened at $130.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $132.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,032,626 shares of company stock valued at $125,828,186. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

