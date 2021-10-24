BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post sales of $54.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.74 million to $55.00 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $39.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $210.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.78 million to $211.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $265.31 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $274.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $53,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,622 shares of company stock worth $20,994,381 in the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 348.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after buying an additional 1,699,738 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after buying an additional 1,249,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after buying an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $52,617,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

