Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 193.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 96,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of HTLF opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.