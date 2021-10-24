Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 5,977 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of NETSTREIT worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

NTST opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $995.49 million and a PE ratio of -2,515.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

