TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of TrueCar worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 720.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 129,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 376,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TRUE. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow bought 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUE opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $408.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.10.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.