Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 865,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,926,000 after acquiring an additional 212,604 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $121.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.56.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

