Deutsche Bank AG Invests $684,000 in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

