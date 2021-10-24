Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REVG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,134 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 457,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,904 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 210,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $958.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

