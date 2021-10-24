Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.01 Million Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,085 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1,685.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVTC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

EVERTEC stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

