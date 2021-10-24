Citigroup Inc. Has $32,000 Stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 24,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $20.14.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

