Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritiv by 64.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $105.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

