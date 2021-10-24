Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.07% of WesBanco worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 38.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,445,000 after acquiring an additional 738,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after acquiring an additional 259,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,091,000 after acquiring an additional 103,047 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 63.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,674 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSBC opened at $37.30 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.09.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Several analysts have commented on WSBC shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

