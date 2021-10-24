JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 658,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000.

Shares of GigCapital4 stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

