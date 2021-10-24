JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,546 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 7,675.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after buying an additional 195,265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 50.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $173.95 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $189.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. Research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

