Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $45.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 30.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 34,833 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 17,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 116,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

