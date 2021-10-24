Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells $2,091,000.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $2,091,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $3,201,000.00.

Shares of OSH opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion and a PE ratio of -36.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after buying an additional 593,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after acquiring an additional 162,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.