Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE) Director Acquires C$1,085,000.00 in Stock

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE) Director Jean-Sébastien Lavallée acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,085,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,644,500 shares in the company, valued at C$11,848,975.

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium stock opened at C$1.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.34. Critical Elements Lithium Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.66 and a 52-week high of C$1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$322.28 million and a PE ratio of -176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 14.13.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Critical Elements Lithium in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

