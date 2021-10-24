CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
CIMEF stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. CIMC Enric has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.50.
CIMC Enric Company Profile
See Also: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for CIMC Enric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIMC Enric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.