JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 29,698 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Upland Software worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 77.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 635,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after buying an additional 276,709 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 283,677 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,838,000 after acquiring an additional 42,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPLD. Raymond James cut their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.