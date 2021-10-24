Brokerages Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to post sales of $82.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.10 million and the highest is $85.88 million. Navigator posted sales of $66.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $311.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.73 million to $317.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $414.91 million, with estimates ranging from $394.58 million to $435.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.98 million, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Navigator has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.