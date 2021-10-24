JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 603.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,908 shares of company stock worth $12,625,145 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

