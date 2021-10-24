JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 15,327 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Methode Electronics worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Methode Electronics by 1,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of MEI stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.