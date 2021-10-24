JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,364 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

VREX stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.