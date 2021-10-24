Bank of Montreal Can Has $891,000 Stock Position in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 240.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 71,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 35.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.45. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

