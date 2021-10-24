Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Shares in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

