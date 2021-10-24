ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $153,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $203,000.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $166.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $113.74 and a one year high of $211.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

