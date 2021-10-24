The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of SpartanNash worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $23.03 on Friday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $827.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

