Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 66.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of HE stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

