The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55,774 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $775,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASPN. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.98.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

