Bank of Montreal Can Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 71,148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 96,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 203,998 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 306,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.02. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. Research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

