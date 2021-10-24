Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FGSGF. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.95 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flat Glass Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of FGSGF opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Flat Glass Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

