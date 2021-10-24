Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Shares of IBDRY opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

