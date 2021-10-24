UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Engie currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ENGIY stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Engie has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

