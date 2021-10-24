Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HKXCY opened at $61.66 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $74.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

