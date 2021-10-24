Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $502.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by Truist from $647.00 to $502.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $399.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $381.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average is $312.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

