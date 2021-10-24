7,161 Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

KRBN opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

