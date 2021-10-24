Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 53.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 58.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,002,000 after acquiring an additional 291,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 50.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock opened at $128.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $129.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.13.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

