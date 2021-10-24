Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 74.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 16,344 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 5.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 205,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after buying an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3,342.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSIQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $37.52 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

