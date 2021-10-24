Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2021

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period.

BATS:GAA opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.