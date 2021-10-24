Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period.

BATS:GAA opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

