Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth $5,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth $5,042,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth $2,936,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MicroVision by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of MicroVision stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,221.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

