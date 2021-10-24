The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $433,000 Stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

TBPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

TBPH stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.