The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,994 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altabancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,964,000 after acquiring an additional 40,538 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

ALTA stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $834.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.