Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 44.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after acquiring an additional 84,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $76,648,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at $71,065,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

