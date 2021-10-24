SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SFL were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 11.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 528,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 56,004 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SFL by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 128,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SFL by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. SFL’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

