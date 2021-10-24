The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,992 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 15.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1,917.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 362,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 34.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 252,066 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 200.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 236,326 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $987.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. Analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

